Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement, Thermax to be watched

Bharti Airtel: The board of directors of Airtel is of the view that the existing corporate structure of the company is, therefore, optimal for leveraging these emerging opportunities and unlocking value while continuing to scale up Airtel's digital businesses. Therefore, the scheme of arrangement for the new corporate structure announced on April 14, 2021 stands withdrawn.
Shree Cement: Ratings agency CARE has reaffirmed rating on the company's commercial paper of Rs 400 crore at A1+.
GAIL (India): GAIL (India) and IL&FS Group successfully concluded the transaction wherein GAIL acquired equity stake of 26% held by IL&FS Energy Development Company (IEDCL) and IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC), which owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura.
Thermax: Thermax has concluded an order of Rs. 545.6 crore from an Indian power public sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their two units of 500 MW capacity each in Uttar Pradesh.
DB Realty: The company's board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 130.50 crore by way of issue of convertible warrants to promoters and non-promoters on a preferential basis.
United Drilling Tools: The company has appointed a reputed marketing associates and representatives to promote our product portfolio for oil exploration and completion equipments in Egypt and Libya, both in North Africa.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU