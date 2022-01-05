Bharti Airtel, Shree Cement, Thermax to be watched

Bharti Airtel: The board of directors of Airtel is of the view that the existing corporate structure of the company is, therefore, optimal for leveraging these emerging opportunities and unlocking value while continuing to scale up Airtel's digital businesses. Therefore, the scheme of arrangement for the new corporate structure announced on April 14, 2021 stands withdrawn.

Shree Cement: Ratings agency CARE has reaffirmed rating on the company's commercial paper of Rs 400 crore at A1+.

GAIL (India): GAIL (India) and IL&FS Group successfully concluded the transaction wherein GAIL acquired equity stake of 26% held by IL&FS Energy Development Company (IEDCL) and IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC), which owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura.

Thermax: Thermax has concluded an order of Rs. 545.6 crore from an Indian power public sector company to set up flue gas desulphurisation (FGD) systems for their two units of 500 MW capacity each in Uttar Pradesh.

DB Realty: The company's board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 130.50 crore by way of issue of convertible warrants to promoters and non-promoters on a preferential basis.

United Drilling Tools: The company has appointed a reputed marketing associates and representatives to promote our product portfolio for oil exploration and completion equipments in Egypt and Libya, both in North Africa.

