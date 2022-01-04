Maruti Suzuki, Vedanta, Angel One in focus

-
Maruti Suzuki India: Total production fell 2% to 152,029 units in December 2021 from 155,127 units in December 2020.
Vedanta: Mined metal production for Q3 FY2022 was 252,000 tonnes, up 3% as compared to Q3 FY2021 on account of higher ore production at Sindesar khurd & Zawar mines and higher feed grade at Rampura Agucha.
Angel One: Client base rose 6.3% to 7.78 million in December 2021 from 7.32 million in November 2021.
Wockhardt: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 6 January 2022 to consider and approve various fund raising options for the company.
Dilip Buildcon: Received LOA for OB Removal Contract Mining work for Amadand OCP, Jamuna Kotma Area, Tehsil- Kotma, Distt.- Annupur in the State of Madhya Pradesh valued at Rs. 2683.02 crore (Including GST) by the South Eastern Coalfield Limited (SECL), a subsidiary of Coal India (CIL).
Megasoft: The company just concluded and signed a Lease agreement for the third and final block (Block 3) for its share , and part rental payments are expected to be received from QL of 2022 after adjusting for the rent-free period.
Ajmera Realty & Infra India: The company will build high-end residence in Juhu, Mumbai, focusing on urban rejuvenation.
