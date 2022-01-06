Bharti Airtel, GAIL (India), NHPC in focus

Bharti Airtel: Hughes Communications India Pvt Ltd, (HCIPL), a majority-owned subsidiary of Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES) and Bharti Airtel announced the formation of a joint venture to provide satellite broadband services in India.

GAIL (India): GAIL (India) has acquired equity stake of 26% in ONGC Tripura Power Company (OTPC), which owns and operates a 726.6 MW gas-based combined cycle power plant in Palatana, Tripura.

NHPC: NHPC informed that Promoters Agreement has been signed between NHPC and Green Energy Development Corporation of Odisha (GEDCOL) for formation of JV Company for development of 500 MW floating Solar Power Projects in various water reservoirs in the State of Odisha.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank said that its gross advances rose 5% to Rs 59,941 crore as on 31 December 2021 as against Rs 57,092 recorded on 31 December 2020.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth management company will today announce its results for the period ended on December 31, 2021 and declare interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22, if any.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The company's board will meet today to consider declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2021-22; and proposal for declaration of bonus issue of equity shares.

