Casper Parma receives EIR on conclusion of USFDA pre-approval inspection

Capital Market 

Suven Pharmaceuticals announces today that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued an EIR for its wholly owned Subsidiary Casper Parma, a finished dosage drug Manufacturer for human use.

The pre- approval inspection was conducted during 25 July 22 through 29 July 22.

Pre-Approval Inspections covering of three applications: NDA 016084, ANDA 217020, & ANDA 217030.

The inspection concluded with no observation (FDA-483) issued.

EIR received from US FDA states that the site is recommended for approval of the three NDA & ANDA listed above.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 14:19 IST

