One District One Product initiative should be integrated with ONDC: Piyush Goyal

Mr. Piyush Goyal, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, called for the One District One Product (ODOP) project and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to be combined. The Minister stated that by bringing buyers and sellers together on a democratic platform, ONDC would contribute in further extending the ODOP's boundaries. Mr. Goyal emphasised that unless the most remote regions of the country have equal stakes in development and share equally in the benefits of growth, India cannot develop. He expressed his belief that ODOP would contribute to the prosperity of individuals at the base of the economic pyramid. The Minister spoke to the success that ODOP has achieved in numerous states, including Uttar Pradesh, and stated that convergence, or "samanvay," is a crucial element that will fuel ODOP's success. Mr. Goyal requested that the government's major initiatives, such as Startup India, Make in India, districts serving as export centres, etc., be brought into line with the ODOP's mission. He requested that all Ministries work together to develop complementing projects that will assist ODOP's mission to be further expanded.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)