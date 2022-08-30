One District One Product initiative should be integrated with ONDC: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
India's Exports Share In GDP Should Rise To At Least 20% Says Piyush Goyal
India Targeting USD 1 Trillion Exports by 2030: Piyush Goyal
Textile Industry has a big role in making FTAs a success: Piyush Goyal
India to become fastest-growing green economy of the world: Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister
India's aim is to become world's largest startup destination: Piyush Goyal
-
Mr. Piyush Goyal, the Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Textiles, called for the One District One Product (ODOP) project and the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to be combined. The Minister stated that by bringing buyers and sellers together on a democratic platform, ONDC would contribute in further extending the ODOP's boundaries. Mr. Goyal emphasised that unless the most remote regions of the country have equal stakes in development and share equally in the benefits of growth, India cannot develop. He expressed his belief that ODOP would contribute to the prosperity of individuals at the base of the economic pyramid. The Minister spoke to the success that ODOP has achieved in numerous states, including Uttar Pradesh, and stated that convergence, or "samanvay," is a crucial element that will fuel ODOP's success. Mr. Goyal requested that the government's major initiatives, such as Startup India, Make in India, districts serving as export centres, etc., be brought into line with the ODOP's mission. He requested that all Ministries work together to develop complementing projects that will assist ODOP's mission to be further expanded.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU