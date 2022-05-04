OnMobile Global spurts on launching Crypto payments for players globally

OnMobile Global rose 7.88% to Rs 172.40 after the company said that its mobile gaming platform has enabled transactions through Bitcoin for players across the globe.

ONMO, the direct-to-consumer social esports mobile gaming platform from OnMobile, has announced enabling transactions through Bitcoin for players globally.

While ONMO users in India can play using real money, users in other parts of the globe will now have the choice of using Bitcoins to pay entry fees for 1-on-1 battles and daily multiplayer tournaments and play a wide variety of games on the platform. OnMobile Global said in a statement today.

It added that Bitcoin payments offer cross-game and cross-region compatibility coupled with streamlined payments. The platform will facilitate more cryptocurrency payment options in the future providing its global users with the best game experience and empower them to wager against each other.

Commenting on the new release, Krish Seshadri, CEO, ONMO said: "Gamers have been well habituated to virtual items and understand the value of virtual currencies. Our goal is to provide our global players with the best experience. With the rapid adoption of Crypto, we have now added Bitcoin as the main payment method to play games on ONMO across the globe. We will soon add other Crypto currencies to the payment methods in the ONMO wallet."

Headquartered in Bangalore OnMobile is a global leader in mobile entertainment. It is focused on building cutting-edge mobile gaming products while also offering a wide array of products such as videos, tones, & contests. Based on current deployments, OnMobile has over 80 million monthly users across the globe.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of OnMobile Global declined 22.97% to Rs 8.72 crore on 4.72% decline in net sales to Rs 133.18 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

