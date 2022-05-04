Volumes spurt at Ipca Laboratories Ltd counter

Ipca Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 40.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4715 shares

Page Industries Ltd, Gillette India Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Grasim Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 May 2022.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd notched up volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 40.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4715 shares. The stock slipped 0.13% to Rs.1,008.10. Volumes stood at 1385 shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd notched up volume of 7212 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 36.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 196 shares. The stock slipped 0.65% to Rs.45,304.45. Volumes stood at 217 shares in the last session.

Gillette India Ltd saw volume of 20703 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 36.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 572 shares. The stock dropped 1.65% to Rs.5,108.40. Volumes stood at 761 shares in the last session.

Dalmia Bharat Ltd clocked volume of 1.46 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 35.31 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4137 shares. The stock lost 0.47% to Rs.1,495.95. Volumes stood at 2455 shares in the last session.

Grasim Industries Ltd registered volume of 4.19 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 33.37 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12548 shares. The stock slipped 1.06% to Rs.1,662.65. Volumes stood at 9203 shares in the last session.

