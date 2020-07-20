Opto Circuits (India) Ltd Slips 4.57%

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd has lost 14.83% over last one month compared to 5.33% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 7.63% rise in the SENSEX

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd fell 4.57% today to trade at Rs 10.45. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is down 0.31% to quote at 17071.47. The index is up 5.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd decreased 3.41% and Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd lost 2.59% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 33.66 % over last one year compared to the 2.49% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Opto Circuits (India) Ltd has lost 14.83% over last one month compared to 5.33% gain in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 7.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1545 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.78 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 19.85 on 03 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1.45 on 26 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)