Buyback plan boosts Dhanuka Agritech

Dhanuka Agritech jumped 4.36% to Rs 848.95 after the the company said its board will meet on 22 July 2020 to consider buyback of equity shares.

On the same day, the agrochemicals maker's board will also consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2020. The announcement was made on Saturday (18 July 2020).

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 45.8% to Rs 39 crore on 18.1% rise in net sales to Rs 227.57 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Dhanuka Agritech manufactures insecticides, pesticides and other chemicals. The company has technical tie-ups with 4 American and 6 Japanese companies.

