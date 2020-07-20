Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd Spurts 4.9%, S&P BSE Finance index Gains 1.47%

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd has lost 4.58% over last one month compared to 5.29% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 7.52% rise in the SENSEX

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd gained 4.9% today to trade at Rs 15. The S&P BSE Finance index is up 1.47% to quote at 5184.79. The index is up 5.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd increased 4.89% and Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd added 4.67% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went down 19.75 % over last one year compared to the 2.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 49261 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.63 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 63.25 on 24 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.4 on 01 Apr 2020.

