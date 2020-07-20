Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 200.76 points or 1.18% at 17246.98 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Majesco Ltd (up 4.99%), Subex Ltd (up 4.93%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 3.35%),Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd (up 2.11%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.04%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Ramco Systems Ltd (up 1.94%), Aptech Ltd (up 1.83%), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 1.8%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.71%), and Mphasis Ltd (up 1.48%).

On the other hand, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd (down 3.51%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 1.85%), and L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 1.37%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 360.98 or 0.98% at 37381.12.

The Nifty 50 index was up 113.25 points or 1.04% at 11014.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 118.73 points or 0.93% at 12901.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.6 points or 0.87% at 4470.8.

On BSE,1226 shares were trading in green, 610 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

