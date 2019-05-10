ICRA re-appoints Independent Directors

ICRA announced that, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee in its meeting have reappointed Arun Duggal, Ranjana Agarwal and Radhika V.
Haribhakti as the Independent Directors for a second term of five consecutive years, subject to approval of the members ofthe Company. Also, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has recommended the appointment of David Brent Platt, Additional Director of the Company, as Non-Executive and'Non-Independent Director, liable to retire by rotation, to the members ofthe Company.
