Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd extends upmove

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is quoting at Rs 3533, up 3.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.09% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% jump in NIFTY and a 92.48% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3533, up 3.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd has gained around 5.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25815.75, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93227 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

