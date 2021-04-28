Eicher Motors Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 2503.7, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.89% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 79.38% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Eicher Motors Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2503.7, up 4.32% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. Eicher Motors Ltd has slipped around 5.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9708.2, up 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.42 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 54.33 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

