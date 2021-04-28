TVS Motor Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 636, up 12.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.56% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 79.38% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 636, up 12.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 10.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.8% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9708.2, up 2.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 299.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 633.7, up 11.6% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd is up 106.56% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 79.38% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 64.79 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)