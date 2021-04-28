ICICI Bank Ltd rallies around 2%

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 610.8, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.88% in last one year as compared to a 55.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.48% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 610.8, up 2.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.26% on the day, quoting at 14838.1. The Sensex is at 49675.92, up 1.5%. ICICI Bank Ltd has risen around 3.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32735.35, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 139.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 277.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

