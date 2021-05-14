Orient Electric Ltd Spurts 2.76%

Orient Electric Ltd has lost 2.19% over last one month compared to 0.32% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.46% rise in the SENSEX

Orient Electric Ltd rose 2.76% today to trade at Rs 288.25. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.99% to quote at 31820.3. The index is down 0.32 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 1.32% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 73.53 % over last one year compared to the 56.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Orient Electric Ltd has lost 2.19% over last one month compared to 0.32% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7185 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29160 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 344.9 on 22 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 153.1 on 18 May 2020.

