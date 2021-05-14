Infosys collaborates with RXR Realty to develop Smart Office Platform

Infosys has collaborated with RXR Realty to build and deploy a comprehensive, award-winning smart building health and wellness solution running on Microsoft Azure.

RxWell, a public-health-based, data-driven platform provides health and wellness insights and management tools for property managers, tenant administrators and office workers, to aid in the safe return to work following COVID-19. The solution is in place in 26 office buildings in New York City enabling nearly 1,000 businesses and 70,000 employees returning to work.

The RxWell solution provides a rich set of tools to help ensure adherence to critical safety protocols such as capacity thresholds, mask wearing, social distancing and air quality.

Nitesh Bansal, Senior Vice President and Global Head for Engineering Services, Infosys, said: The insights and tools available through RxWell will help businesses stay ahead of public health threats like coronavirus and keep workers safe as they return to the office, helping to kickstart local economies.

Features include a tenant app that guides workers in making decisions about coming to and staying safe at work, a Tenant Command Center to help administrators manage the safe return of their workforce and a Building Command Center to help property managers protect tenants, beginning with the proprietary Building Wellness Index (BWI).

