KEC International wins order of Rs 1,514 crore

KEC International, a global infrastructure EPC major, has secured new orders of Rs 1,514 crore across its various businesses.

The Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business secured orders of Rs. 326 crores for T&D projects in India and the Americas.

The Civil business has secured orders of Rs. 1,035 crores for the construction of elevated viaduct along with stations for a metro project and for mechanical & civil works in two cement plants.

The Cables business has secured orders of Rs. 153 crores for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International commented, The Metro order widens our presence in the Urban Infra sector. The tower supply orders in Americas, secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers, further strengthens our order book in that region.

The announcement was made after market hours on 12 May 2021. Shares of KEC International rose 0.18% to settle at Rs 381.80 on 12 May 2021. Indian stock markets were closed on 13 May 2021 on account of Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id).

KEC International is a global infrastructure Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power Transmission and Distribution, Railways, Civil, Solar, Smart Infrastructure and Cables.

