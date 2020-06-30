Orient Refractories consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.34% to Rs 162.39 crore

Net profit of Orient Refractories declined 25.81% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 162.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.30% to Rs 86.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 699.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 747.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

162.39187.38699.69747.9517.1218.3817.4117.1129.2236.33128.42146.1526.1834.06117.33137.5218.5424.9986.8789.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)