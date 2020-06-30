JUST IN
Orient Refractories consolidated net profit declines 25.81% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.34% to Rs 162.39 crore

Net profit of Orient Refractories declined 25.81% to Rs 18.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 162.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.30% to Rs 86.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 89.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.45% to Rs 699.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 747.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales162.39187.38 -13 699.69747.95 -6 OPM %17.1218.38 -17.4117.11 - PBDT29.2236.33 -20 128.42146.15 -12 PBT26.1834.06 -23 117.33137.52 -15 NP18.5424.99 -26 86.8789.83 -3

June 30 2020

