Chemtech Industrial Valves reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 75.42% to Rs 1.33 croreNet loss of Chemtech Industrial Valves reported to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.42% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 321.74% to Rs 0.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 19.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.335.41 -75 19.5616.67 17 OPM %029.39 -15.4913.98 - PBDT-0.171.19 PL 1.951.06 84 PBT-0.420.92 PL 0.940 0 NP-0.500.70 PL 0.970.23 322
