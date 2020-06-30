JUST IN
BLB reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1074.58% to Rs 152.93 crore

Net profit of BLB reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1074.58% to Rs 152.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 8.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.44% to Rs 202.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 193.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales152.9313.02 1075 202.34193.74 4 OPM %0.860.23 -1.07-1.29 - PBDT-2.05-1.23 -67 -2.05-2.51 18 PBT-2.15-1.37 -57 -2.42-2.87 16 NP0.45-3.12 LP -8.04-4.06 -98

