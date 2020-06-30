Ozone World reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 79.22% to Rs 0.16 crore

Ozone World reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.22% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.18% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.160.77 -79 0.621.22 -49 OPM %62.505.19 -70.9729.51 - PBDT0.100.13 -23 0.440.45 -2 PBT0.100.13 -23 0.440.45 -2 NP00.04 -100 0.310.35 -11

