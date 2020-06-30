Ozone World reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 79.22% to Rs 0.16 crore

Ozone World reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 79.22% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 49.18% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

