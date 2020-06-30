Linc Pen & Plastics standalone net profit rises 678.13% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 100.98 crore

Net profit of Linc Pen & Plastics rose 678.13% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 100.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 273.79% to Rs 19.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 399.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 366.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

100.98106.23399.96366.9410.997.0310.316.929.856.6135.8021.536.693.8723.2611.074.980.6419.255.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)