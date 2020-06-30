Linc Pen & Plastics standalone net profit rises 678.13% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.94% to Rs 100.98 croreNet profit of Linc Pen & Plastics rose 678.13% to Rs 4.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.94% to Rs 100.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 106.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 273.79% to Rs 19.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.00% to Rs 399.96 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 366.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales100.98106.23 -5 399.96366.94 9 OPM %10.997.03 -10.316.92 - PBDT9.856.61 49 35.8021.53 66 PBT6.693.87 73 23.2611.07 110 NP4.980.64 678 19.255.15 274
