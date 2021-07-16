Oriental Foundry secures two orders worth Rs 21.95 cr

-
Oriental Rail Infrastructure announced that its wholly owned subsidiary - Oriental Foundry has secured orders worth Rs 21.95 crore.
These comprise order received from Jindal Rail Infrastructure worth Rs 18.51 crore for manufacturing and supplying boggie and an order worth Rs 3.44 crore from Northern Railway, Amritsar for manufacturing and supplying coupler.
