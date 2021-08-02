Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd and Kolte Patil Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 August 2021.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd spiked 13.46% to Rs 1276 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 36949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2663 shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd surged 10.36% to Rs 118.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49483 shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd soared 10.35% to Rs 742.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46193 shares in the past one month.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd advanced 9.25% to Rs 520.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd exploded 9.24% to Rs 260. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68864 shares in the past one month.

