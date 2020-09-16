Ortin Laboratories standalone net profit declines 34.62% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 93.99% to Rs 78.72 crore

Net profit of Ortin Laboratories declined 34.62% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 93.99% to Rs 78.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales78.7240.58 94 OPM %1.973.57 -PBDT0.870.80 9 PBT0.360.36 0 NP0.170.26 -35

Wed, September 16 2020. 16:18 IST

