Ortin Laboratories standalone net profit declines 34.62% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 1251.28% in the June 2020 quarter
Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Chemo Pharma Laboratories standalone net profit declines 46.67% in the June 2020 quarter
Chemo Pharma Laboratories standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Auro Laboratories standalone net profit declines 70.89% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 93.99% to Rs 78.72 croreNet profit of Ortin Laboratories declined 34.62% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 93.99% to Rs 78.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales78.7240.58 94 OPM %1.973.57 -PBDT0.870.80 9 PBT0.360.36 0 NP0.170.26 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU