Ortin Laboratories standalone net profit declines 34.62% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 93.99% to Rs 78.72 crore

Net profit of Ortin Laboratories declined 34.62% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 93.99% to Rs 78.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 40.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.78.7240.581.973.570.870.800.360.360.170.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)