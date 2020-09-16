JUST IN
Business Standard

Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.35% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.35% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.424.22 -66 OPM %-2.8210.43 -PBDT0.100.54 -81 PBT0.040.48 -92 NP0.030.34 -91

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:17 IST

