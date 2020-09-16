Jattashankar Industries standalone net profit declines 91.18% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.35% to Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Jattashankar Industries declined 91.18% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.35% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1.424.22-2.8210.430.100.540.040.480.030.34

