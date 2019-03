Outcome of board meeting of Competent Automobiles

Held on 08 March 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 08 March 2019 has approved the purchase of property bearing no. 25,. Block A, at Industrial Colony known as Infocity, Sector 33 & 34, Gurugram, -122001 at a cost of Rs. 52 crore from Raj Chopra, promoter of the Company.

