NHPC gets CCEA approval for acquisition of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power and execution of Teesta HE project

NHPC announced that Cabinet Committee on Economics Affairs (CCEA) has approved the investment sanction to NHPC for the acquisition of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power (LTHPL) and the execution of balance work of Teesta Stage-VI HE Project (500 MW).
The estimated cost for the above will be Rs 5748.04 crore which includes Bid amount of Rs 907 crore for acquisition of LTHPL, cost balance work of Rs 3863.95 crore and IDC & FC of Rs 977.09 crore.
