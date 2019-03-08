NHPC gets CCEA approval for acquisition of Lanco Teesta Hydro Power and execution of Teesta HE project

NHPC announced that (CCEA) has approved the investment sanction to NHPC for the acquisition of (LTHPL) and the execution of balance work of Teesta Stage-VI HE Project (500 MW).

The estimated cost for the above will be Rs 5748.04 crore which includes Bid amount of Rs 907 crore for acquisition of LTHPL, cost balance work of Rs 3863.95 crore and & FC of Rs 977.09 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)