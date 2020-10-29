Outcome of board meeting of Hindustan Copper

Held on 29 October 2020

The Board of Hindustan Copper at its meeting held on 29 October 2020 has decided as follows:

(i) The Board recommended seeking shareholders' approval for (a) fixing of upper limit of borrowing not exceeding RS.2,500 crore for all types of borrowings/ loans including bonds across various products, together with interest and creation of security/charge on assets of the Company and (b) revalidation of shareholders' approval for issuance of securities through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) up to 15% of existing paid up equity capital of the Company;

(ii) The Board recommended to the Ministry of Mines, Government of India to modify object clause of the QIP from 'expansion/capex plan' to 'general corporate purpose including ongoing expansion/ capex plan'.

