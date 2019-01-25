Yanmar Group to set up diesel engine manufacturing facility at ORIGINS developed by Mahindra World City

Industrial Park Chennai, an of the company and a joint venture between World City Developers and of Japan, announced the signing of as its anchor customer at ORIGINS by World City, North

Yanmar Group, an over 100-year-old group from Japan, will establish a in ORIGINS, North Chennai, to cater to original (OEM) in the Indian construction and agriculture sectors. The facility is expected to be operational by 2020.

ORIGINS by Mahindra World Cily comprises industrial clusters of international standards, spanning 250- 600 acres and located in high growth corridors across Located on NH16, Phase 1 of ORIGINS by Mahindra World City, North spans 264 acres and is currently at advanced stages of development, with all approvals in place.

The project is expected to generate direct employment for 7000 persons when fully completed. Companies based out of ORIGINS, North can go to market faster and avail all the benefits of clear land titles; plug-and-play infrastructure; in-house expertise in operations and security; and a range of support services. ORIGINS, North Chennai incorporates for operations & maintenance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)