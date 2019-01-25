Yanmar Group to set up diesel engine manufacturing facility at ORIGINS developed by Mahindra World City

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Agri Solutions forms JV with Sumitomo Corporation Group, Japan
Mahindra Agri Solution inks JV with Sumitomo for crop protection biz
Mahindra & Mahindra intimates of incorporation of new subsidiary - PT Mahindra Accelo Steel Indonesia
Mahindra Lifespace to develop residential project in Jaipur
Mahindra Lifespace Q2 net rises 2-fold to Rs 41.2 crore
-
Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai, an indirect subsidiary of the company and a joint venture between Mahindra World City Developers and Sumitomo Corporation of Japan, announced the signing of Yanmar Group as its anchor customer at ORIGINS by Mahindra World City, North Chennai.
Yanmar Group, an over 100-year-old business group from Japan, will establish a diesel engine manufacturing facility in ORIGINS, North Chennai, to cater to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the Indian construction and agriculture sectors. The facility is expected to be operational by 2020.
ORIGINS by Mahindra World Cily comprises industrial clusters of international standards, spanning 250- 600 acres and located in high growth corridors across India. Located on NH16, Phase 1 of ORIGINS by Mahindra World City, North Chennai spans 264 acres and is currently at advanced stages of development, with all approvals in place.
The project is expected to generate direct employment for 7000 persons when fully completed. Companies based out of ORIGINS, North Chennai can go to market faster and avail all the benefits of clear land titles; plug-and-play infrastructure; in-house expertise in operations and security; and a range of business support services. ORIGINS, North Chennai incorporates environment-friendly and smart monitoring systems for operations & maintenance.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU