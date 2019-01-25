Board of Vakrangee approves change in directorate

JUST IN
Business Standard

At meeting held on 25 January 2019

The Board of Vakrangee at its meeting held on 25 January 2019 has approved the following -

Redesignation and elevation of Dinesh Nandwana from MD and CEO to Executive Chairman of the company with immediate effect.

Appointment of Anil Khanna as an Additional Director on the Board of the company with effect from 25 January 2019. He will be designated as MD and CEO with effect from 25 January 2019.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 15:46 IST

