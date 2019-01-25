Board of Vakrangee approves change in directorate

At held on 25 January 2019

The Board of at its held on 25 January 2019 has approved the following -

Redesignation and elevation of from MD and to of the company with immediate effect.

Appointment of as an on the Board of the company with effect from 25 January 2019. He will be designated as MD and with effect from 25 January 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)