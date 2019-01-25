JUST IN
Nifty January 2019 futures at premium
Ram Info bags order from Energy Efficiencey Services

For smart street lighting in all gram panchayats of Andhra Pradesh

Ram Info has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Energy Efficiency Services, a Public Sector Undertaking for 'Design, Manufacture, Supply, install, Commissioning, Testing with 10 years maintenance of lighting controls (Centralized Control & Monitoring System - CCMS) for installed LED Streetlights in all Gram Panchayats of Andhra Pradesh for Cluster 1 and 3 as part of for Smart Street Lighting Project.

The Project is worth of Rs. 20 crore approximately. The design, manufacture, supply, install, commissioning and testing shall be executed within 3 months from the date of LOA followed by 10 years maintenance. it is a regular business transaction.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019.

