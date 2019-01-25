Ram Info bags order from Energy Efficiencey Services

For smart street lighting in all gram panchayats of Andhra Pradesh

has received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Energy Efficiency Services, a Public Sector Undertaking for 'Design, Manufacture, Supply, install, Commissioning, Testing with 10 years maintenance of lighting controls (Centralized Control & Monitoring System - CCMS) for installed LED Streetlights in all Gram Panchayats of for Cluster 1 and 3 as part of for Smart Street Lighting Project.

The Project is worth of Rs. 20 crore approximately. The design, manufacture, supply, install, commissioning and testing shall be executed within 3 months from the date of LOA followed by 10 years maintenance. it is a regular business transaction.

