Board of Hatsun Agro Product Partly Paidup recommends interim dividend

Of Rs 1.6 per shareHatsun Agro Product Partly Paidup announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 24 January 2019, inter alia, have recommended the interim dividend of Rs 1.6 per equity Share (i.e. 200%) , subject to the approval of the shareholders.
