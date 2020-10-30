Outcome of board meeting of L T Foods

At meeting held on 30 October 2020

The Board of L T Foods at its meeting held on 30 October 2020 has approved the following -

The closure of LT Foods Holding B.V. as the scheme of arrangement and consolidation of the company's International business for which it was incorporated has been kept on hold and no such feasibility options are available for time being to achieve the same.

The disinvestment of L T International, one of the subsidiaries of LT Foods.

