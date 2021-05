Board of P I Industries appoints Jt. MD and ED

At meeting held on 18 May 2021

The Board of P I Industries at its meeting held on 18 May 2021 has approved the following change in the directorate:

1. Elevation of the position held by Rajnish Sarna from Whole-time Director to Joint Managing Director of the Company w.e.f 18 May 2021.

2. Dr. K.V.S. Ram Rao, CEO - CSM Operations has been appointed as an Additional Director. The Board has further designated him as an Executive Director w.e.f 18 May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)