Ovobel Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 99.17% to Rs 59.87 croreNet profit of Ovobel Foods reported to Rs 11.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 99.17% to Rs 59.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales59.8730.06 99 OPM %22.57-4.82 -PBDT13.98-0.81 LP PBT13.79-1.04 LP NP11.10-1.41 LP
