P&G Hygiene Q4 PAT falls 29% YoY to Rs 48 cr

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care (PGHH) posted a 29.2% fall in net profit to Rs 48.98 crore on 24% rise in net sales to Rs 786.59 crore in Q4 June 2021 over Q4 June 2020.Profit before tax slumped 36.3% to Rs 67.25 crore in Q4 June 2021 from Rs 105.62 crore in Q4 June 2020. Profitability was impacted by increased investment in brand building initiatives to accelerate growth.
The company delivered a strong performance in the year with sales of Rs 3,574 crore, rising 19% year on year on the back of strength of in product portfolio and strong retail execution. Profit after tax came at Rs 652 crore, growing 51% year on year backed by strong sales growth, productivity and a one-time help. For the fiscal, both feminine care and healthcare businesses recorded double-digit growth and grew ahead of their categories.
Madhusudan Gopalan, MD of PGHH said, Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, we have delivered double-digit profitable growth for the fourth consecutive quarter and for the full year. Our strategy to focus on superiority and productivity, enabled by the resilience and agility of our organization is helping us deliver balanced growth.
Meanwhile, the directors have recommended a final dividend of Rs 80 per equity share.
PGHH is engaged in manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter products, vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
