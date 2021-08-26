Bharti Airtel Ltd Falls 1.57%, S&P BSE Telecom index Drops 1.29%

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 11.55% over last one month compared to 6.73% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.48% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 1.57% today to trade at Rs 602.85. The S&P BSE Telecom index is down 1.29% to quote at 1482.85. The index is up 6.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd decreased 1.07% and Indus Towers Ltd lost 1.02% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 20.86 % over last one year compared to the 43.28% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Airtel Ltd has added 11.55% over last one month compared to 6.73% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 6.48% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 89686 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 644 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 394.05 on 19 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)