Energy stocks spurt

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 92.87 points or 1.34% at 7029.88 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 5%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 4.26%),Castrol India Ltd (up 1.57%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.48%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.96%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.71%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.63%), Oil India Ltd (up 0.37%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 0.33%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.13%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 0.97%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.67%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 0.63%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 97.55 or 0.17% at 56041.76.

The Nifty 50 index was up 32.5 points or 0.2% at 16667.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 156.45 points or 0.6% at 26117.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 31.25 points or 0.39% at 8042.16.

On BSE,1713 shares were trading in green, 833 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)