P I Industries opens QIP issue

Floor price fixed at Rs 1534.24 per share

P I Industries has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue today on 02 July 2020. The floor price is fixed at Rs 1534.24 per share. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue.

