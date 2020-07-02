P I Industries opens QIP issue

-
Floor price fixed at Rs 1534.24 per shareP I Industries has opened its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue today on 02 July 2020. The floor price is fixed at Rs 1534.24 per share. The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the Issue.
