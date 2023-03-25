Paisalo Digital board to mull fund raising on Mar 29

-
-
Paisalo Digital announced that its operations and finance committee of the board will meet on 29 March 2023 to consider and issue unlisted, unsecured non-convertible securities/commercial papers through private placement basis.Paisalo Digital is registered with RBI as a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC. The company primarily extends business loans to SME/corporates and income generation loans to individuals.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.15% to Rs 27.89 crore on a 20.46% increase in total income to Rs 122.27 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.
The scrip rose 0.43% to end at Rs 56.41 on Friday, 24 March 2023.
