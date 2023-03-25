JUST IN
Paisalo Digital board to mull fund raising on Mar 29

Capital Market 

Paisalo Digital announced that its operations and finance committee of the board will meet on 29 March 2023 to consider and issue unlisted, unsecured non-convertible securities/commercial papers through private placement basis.

Paisalo Digital is registered with RBI as a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC. The company primarily extends business loans to SME/corporates and income generation loans to individuals.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 7.15% to Rs 27.89 crore on a 20.46% increase in total income to Rs 122.27 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.43% to end at Rs 56.41 on Friday, 24 March 2023.

First Published: Sat, March 25 2023. 14:51 IST

