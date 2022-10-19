Paisalo Digital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Navneet Education Ltd, Pokarna Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Repco Home Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 October 2022.

Paisalo Digital Ltd surged 6.76% to Rs 84.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 24765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34556 shares in the past one month.

Navneet Education Ltd soared 5.92% to Rs 135.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37363 shares in the past one month.

Pokarna Ltd spiked 5.76% to Rs 474.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11916 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11963 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd jumped 5.62% to Rs 290.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84395 shares in the past one month.

Repco Home Finance Ltd rose 5.24% to Rs 222.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13178 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36288 shares in the past one month.

