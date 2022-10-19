Volumes jump at Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd counter

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd saw volume of 10673 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2871 shares

NCC Ltd, PNB Housing Finance Ltd, HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 19 October 2022.

Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd saw volume of 10673 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2871 shares. The stock increased 1.94% to Rs.12,183.50. Volumes stood at 345 shares in the last session.

NCC Ltd clocked volume of 6.1 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.14% to Rs.74.15. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 36125 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15973 shares. The stock rose 5.34% to Rs.413.95. Volumes stood at 13715 shares in the last session.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd witnessed volume of 17250 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7735 shares. The stock increased 2.30% to Rs.1,978.90. Volumes stood at 5356 shares in the last session.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd witnessed volume of 8.4 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.93% to Rs.35.70. Volumes stood at 6.58 lakh shares in the last session.

