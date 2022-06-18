Paisalo Digital sets 1 July as record date for stock split

The board of the NBFC fixed 1 July 2022 as the record date for the proposed 10-for-1 stock split.

The board on 17 June 2022 approved splitting each share of face value of Rs 10 each into ten equity shares of face value Re 1 each (10-for-1).

Paisalo Digital is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company primarily extends business loans to SME/corporates and income generation loans to individuals.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 638.6% to Rs 14.92 crore on a 6.4% rise in net sales to Rs 99.60 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares of Paisalo Digital rose 1.21% to end at Rs 762.70 on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)