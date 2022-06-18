Rama Steel board to mull stock split on 5 July

The board of Rama Steel Tubes is scheduled to meet on 5 July 2022, to consider the proposal for sub-division of company's equity shares having face value of Rs 5 each.

Further, the board will also consider the proposal for acquisition of majority stake in some of the companies and matter related thereto.

"The Board, if required would also consider to conduct an Extraordinary General Meeting/ Postal Ballot process to seek approval of the Shareholders inter-alia in respect of the aforesaid proposals(s) if the same are approved by the Board," the company said in a statement.

Rama Steel Tubes manufactures and markets steel tubes, pipes and square sections products.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Rama Steel Tubes declined 5.49% to Rs 7.40 crore on 81.01% increase in net sales to Rs 251.90 crore in Q4 March 2022 over Q4 March 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)