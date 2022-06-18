Engineers India bags orders worth Rs 80 crore

Engineers India said that it had been entrusted by its clients for three separate projects across the diversified sectors of specialized chemicals, sunrise and infrastructure.

The three projects involve consulting services for EPCM services for MIBK, MIBC, and offsite & utilities projects; RBI's greenfield data center at Infovalley-II, EMC Park, Khurda (Bhubaneswar), Odisha; and pre-award activities for lignite to methanol project.

"The estimated order value of the above projects is approx. Rs 80 crore, the company said in a statement.

Engineers India is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center.

As of 31 March 2022, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.

On a consolidated basis, EIL reported 217.4% jump in net profit to Rs 79.13 crore on 27.7% decline in net sales to Rs 817.80 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

The scrip shed 0.17% to end at Rs 57.50 on the BSE yesterday.

