Paisalo Digital tumbles 15% in six days

Paisalo Digital slumped 8.37% to Rs 800.25, extending decline for sixth day in a row.

The stock has declined 15.39% in six sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 945.80 recorded on 8 December 2021.

The scrip is currently trading 30% lower from its 52-week high of Rs 1,143.15 hit on 18 October 2021. It has gained 74.73% from its 52-week low of Rs 458 hit on 18 December 2021. In the past on year, the stock has gained 61.56% while the benchmark Sensex has added 23.85% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 28.521. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading below its 50-day and 100-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 983.46 and 843.24, respectively. It has, however, managed to trade above its 200-day SMA placed at 758.92.

Paisalo Digital is a non-deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The company primarily extends business loans to SME/corporates and income generation loans to individuals.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 2.69% to Rs 21.36 crore despite a 24.53% rise in sales to Rs 99.44 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

