Pearl Polymers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nectar Lifescience Ltd, Bhartiya International Ltd, Sarthak Metals Ltd and Ortin Laboratories Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 December 2021.

Pearl Polymers Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 20.93 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29217 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd lost 9.97% to Rs 26.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65119 shares in the past one month.

Bhartiya International Ltd crashed 8.84% to Rs 287.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5340 shares in the past one month.

Sarthak Metals Ltd corrected 7.14% to Rs 109.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22680 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd plummeted 7.05% to Rs 31.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78143 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46817 shares in the past one month.

